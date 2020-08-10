College of Charleston suspends all fall sports competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston announced that the school has suspended fall sports competition.
The school said in a statement men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s cross country and women’s cross country will continue to train and practice for an expected spring season.
However, year-round sports of men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, sailing and equestrian will also not compete during the fall portion of each team’s schedule.
All of the college’s winter and spring sports teams, including men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball, beach volleyball and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, remain on schedule at this time.
Matt Roberts, College of Charleston’s Director of Athletics, released the following statement:
“We thank our local medical community and sports medicine staff for their tremendous efforts of implementing our current return-to-sport medical protocols and testing to get us back on campus safely… With the increased concern around the country and amongst the Colonial Athletic Association-member schools to postpone fall sports competition, we remain hopeful our fall student-athletes and coaches have the opportunity to pursue championships in the spring.”Matt Roberts, Director of Athletics, College of Charleston