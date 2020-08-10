College of Charleston suspends all fall sports competition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston announced that the school has suspended fall sports competition.

The school said in a statement men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s cross country and women’s cross country will continue to train and practice for an expected spring season.

However, year-round sports of men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, sailing and equestrian will also not compete during the fall portion of each team’s schedule.

All of the college’s winter and spring sports teams, including men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball, softball, beach volleyball and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, remain on schedule at this time.

Matt Roberts, College of Charleston’s Director of Athletics, released the following statement: