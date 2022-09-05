CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston will host the Seventh National Slave Dwelling Project Conference in September.

The Slave Dwelling Project will bring its conference to Charleston this September in conjunction with the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program and CofC’s Lowcountry and Atlantic World Program.

The Slave Dwelling Project works to create an inclusive narrative of history by creating resources to preserve slave archives.

The 2022 conference will highlight the Stono Rebellion and the Atlantic World by offering an in-depth look at the Stono Rebellion and its impact.

The Stono Rebellion was a historical slave revolt in 1739 along the Stono River in Southern Charleston County.

The conference is one piece of the Slave Dwelling Project’s The Stono Legacy Project, a month-long commemoration of the Stono Rebellion.

The conference will take place at the Stern Student Center at CofC on September 8 through 10.

Conference activities will be held across the Lowcountry at key sites related to the Stono Rebellion.