CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new insurance plan will be available to College of Charleston students beginning Fall 2022.

The College of Charleston has launched an insurance plan that covers services beyond Student Health Services’ scope.

The College of Charleston Domestic Voluntary Insurance plan will cover mental health, vision, dental services, and urgent care visits.

“The College wants to make sure that every student has a way to access a good health care plan that provides coverage for all the things that a student might need,” Alicia Caudill, executive vice president for student affairs said.

According to the College of Charleston, the plan offers comprehensive benefits and low premiums.

The insurance plan is available to undergraduate students enrolled for six or more hours.

Graduate and professional students enrolled in at least one graduate-level course qualify for the insurance plan.