COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County deputy pursuit resulted in a fatal single-car crash early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 15 near Burlington Road.

Officials say they believe the driver who died was driving under the influence. Authorities attempted to pull over the vehicle, and the driver fled from the officer, driving over 105 mph.

The driver lost control of the car and struck a tree. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the car caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

The car’s operator was pronounced dead on the scene by Colleton Fire Rescue.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and CCSO are still investigating the fatal crash.