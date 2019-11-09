Colleton Co. Sheriff R.A. Strickland arrested

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County’s Sheriff Robert Anderson Strickland has been arrested by state police and charged with domestic violence in the second degree.

According to a redacted SLED report, on November 7th around 10 p.m. Strickland argued and assaulted an unknown female household member by “punching them in the face with a closed fist, more than once which cased moderate bodily injury.”

The report also says the victim sustained a defensive injury to the arm in an attempt to protect her face.

It goes on to say Strickland physically took possession of the victim’s cell phones and tried blocking access to both phones. That prevented the victim from being able to report the incident or receive emergency medical assistance.

According to SLED, Stickland also damaged the vehicle the victim attempted to leave in.

The injuries were also photographed by SLED agents. The report says, “they are consistent with her recollection of event.”

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Offices says they will prosecute this case.

News 2 has requested the mugshot from the Colleton County Detention Center, but deferred the request to the Captain of the detention center. News 2 is working to learn more about this incident. Check back for updates.