Colleton Co. Sheriff sends email to staff ‘Calling a Few Out!’ over 2020 election season

As election season heats up, one Lowcountry sheriff is reminding his employees to “stay in their lane.”

An email from Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland titled ‘Calling out a few’ began circulating on social media Monday.

In it, Sheriff Strickland said he wanted to “clear somethings up to make sure everyone is on the same sheet of paper.”

Sheriff Strickland went on to remind employees that South Carolina is an at-will state and that the employees of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office work under the office of sheriff.

You can read the full email below: