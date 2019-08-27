Colleton Co. Sheriff sends email to staff ‘Calling a Few Out!’ over 2020 election season

As election season heats up, one Lowcountry sheriff is reminding his employees to “stay in their lane.”
An email from Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland titled ‘Calling out a few’ began circulating on social media Monday.
In it, Sheriff Strickland said he wanted to “clear somethings up to make sure everyone is on the same sheet of paper.”
Sheriff Strickland went on to remind employees that South Carolina is an at-will state and that the employees of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office work under the office of sheriff.
You can read the full email below:
From: R.A. Strickland
To: CCSO
Calling a few out!
August 19, 2019, 8:58 p.m.
To all,
So let’s clear some things up so we can all make sure we are on the same sheet of paper! As a Sheriff and true leader I can look myself in the mirror at night knowing I am dedicated to my People as well as the citizens of Colleton County. As a Sheriff and to the employees of Colleton County I want to remind each and every one of you that South Carolina is a at will state and the employees of Colleton County Sheriffs Office work under the Office of Sheriff. If a potential candidate contacts you, my advice to you would be not get involved. Read between the lines and I ask that you remain loyal and support me as a leader as well as a Sheriff. From here on out, zero tolerance is now in effect. This is a promise to you and this office! Stay in your lane. Be safe.