Colleton County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of their fellow deputies.

Detective Sgt. Edward Marcurella died on Saturday, January 16 after a battle with COVID-19 and Pneumonia.

Sgt. Marcurella spent 35 years with the department as a first responder.

The department said “his selflessness, integrity, and dedication to serve and protect the community ere immeasurable.”

They asked the community to “keep Sgt. Marcurella’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.”