Colleton County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of their fellow deputies.

Detective Sgt. Edward Marcurella died on Saturday, January 16 after a battle with COVID-19 and Pneumonia.

Sgt. Marcurella spent 35 years with the department as a first responder.

The department said “his selflessness, integrity, and dedication to serve and protect the community ere immeasurable.”

They asked the community to “keep Sgt. Marcurella’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES