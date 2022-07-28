COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty on Wednesday issued a ruling limiting the judicial activities of a Colleton County judge following his arrest for driving under the influence.

Colleton County Magistrate Judge Kenneth A. Campbell Jr. (65) was arrested by the Walterboro Police Department on one charge of DUI, .16 or higher, second offense, according to booking documents. However, the arrest report lists the charge as DUI, first offense.

The incident happened just after midnight on July 17 near the intersection of Highway 303 and Robertson Boulevard when an officer noticed Campbell swerving across lanes.

Campbell was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center and later released on a $992.00 personal recognizance bond.

Chief Justice Beatty ordered that Campbell “shall preside only over civil summary court matters pending the outcome of the charges against him.”