Colleton County moves to OPCON 2 due to Tropical Storm Isaias

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County officials announced that they are now at OPCON 2 ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

OPCON 2 means a disaster or emergency is likely to affect the county.

The County Emergency Operations Center is activated with very minimal staffing and most emergency support function agencies working remotely from home.

Officials added that because there is no evacuation order in place, Colleton County will not be opening a shelter.

Also, because there is no emergency declaration in place related to Tropical Storm Isaias, Colleton County will not be conducting sandbag operations.

Colleton County says they will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias and make any necessary adjustments.

