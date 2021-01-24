Colleton County remembers lost deputy at memorial service

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – People gathered at Colleton County High School to remember sergeant Edward Marcurella who died due to Pneumonia and Coronavirus complications.

Joseph Campbell, one of Marcurella’s old colleagues spoke at the service, remembering how special his friend was.



“How do you describe 55 years of living, and 35 years of public service, in just a few minutes?” said Campbell.

The West Virginia native served in the United States Army for many years until he made South Carolina home. He was a fireman, paramedic, and detective serving multiple counties in the Lowcountry.

“Ed, dedicated his life, to make other people’s lives better,” Campbell said.

Colleagues say Marcurella’s awards, services, and achievements are extensive and he made his work, his life. They say he always took any time out of his day to help and serve others.

“The memories we share will fill us with gladness that we were blessed to live alongside Ed,” says Campbell.

People close with Ed say he has left his mark onto his seven kids and the rest of his family. He will forever live out the dedication he gave to his career and life.

“There are no words that any of us could speak today, to seize this day with loss that we have with Ed.”

Sergeant Marcurella ashes are with his loved ones, but his spirit rejoins his K9 companion who he lost in 2015.