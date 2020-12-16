Colleton County School Board designates January 4 – 15 as virtual learning days

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County School Board voted unanimously to designate January 4 – January 15 as virtual learning days.

This will help allow enough time to complete contact tracing measures and to make sure students and staff remain safe.

From January 5 through January 8, blended AA and BB bus riding students’ meals will be delivered on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with no blended meal delivery on Monday, January 4 or Wednesday, January 6.

On the week of January 11 through January 15, blended AA and BB bus riding students’ meals will be delivered on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with no blended meal deliveries on Wednesday, January 13.

For all regular virtual students and blended AA/BB car riders students, meal pick-up at schools will begin on January 5 and continue on Tuesday and Fridays from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm.

Additional pick-up days and times will be offered to parents if needed.

All Colleton County School District (CCSD) teachers and support staff will report to their regular work locations during these virtual learning days beginning January 4.

If you have any questions call the CCSD Office at 843-782-4510.