Colleton County to hold “The Voice of Colleton” rally on Sunday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There will be a peaceful protest in Colleton County this weekend.

“The Voice of Colleton” is a peaceful protest that will allow people to “make their voices heard against police brutality, racial profiling, and racial inequality in the US criminal justice system.”

The group is asking for all community leaders to join in expressing alarm over the fundamental rights of life being denied daily to black people across the nation.

The protest will take place tomorrow, June 28 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Colleton County Court House.

They ask that you wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.