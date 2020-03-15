Colleton County School District will provide instructional learning material to students during school closure

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County is finding a way to provide students with learning material they can use during the statewide school closure.

The Colleton County School District will be providing distance learning opportunities to their students.

Instructional packets will be available for parents to pick up at their child’s school on Monday, March 16 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

Parents who are are not able to pick up the packets in person can access them electronically on their child’s school website beginning at 3:00 PM on Monday.

Grab and Go meals will be available at Colleton County Middle School on Monday, March 16 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

During the closure, Colleton County School District will develop a plan to distribute meals to students.