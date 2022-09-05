WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton Medical Center lit its building teal and purple for Suicide Prevention Month.

September is Suicide Prevention Month and according to Colleton Medical Center, studies show suicide is higher among people who have experienced violence and other emotional or financial stress.

“We know who in our circles we should be checking on more frequently and there are ways to protect our loved ones” Dr. Charles Shissias, Psychiatry Medical Director at Colleton Medical Center said.

“First and foremost it is support from family and community, feeling connected, and having access to in-person or virtual counseling or therapy can help with suicidal thoughts and behavior.”

Call Colleton Medical Center at 843-782-2000 or call or text 988 for suicide and crisis counseling 24-hours a day.

“If you’re concerned about someone, trust your instincts and consider it an emergency,” Dr. Shissias advises.

“When you take action, the worst case scenario is that people go to the ER and they’re okay and referred for outpatient care,” he points out. “But the best case scenario is you save a life.”