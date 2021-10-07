Color Your Weather Artist 10/7/21

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Town of Sullivan’s Island and its Chief of Police, Chris Griffin, for an incident that occurred during a vendor exposition in November 2019.

Court documents show the plaintiffs, Emily Ward and Latane Gooding, were working at the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association Annual Leadership Conference in Myrtle Beach when Griffin approached them about something they were looking at online.