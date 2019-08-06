Come Celebrate the 36th Annual National Night Out

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Now is your chance to hang out with police officers in your community! The first Tuesday is August is dedicated to National Night Out—This is a nation-wide campaign is designed to strengthen the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement officers.

Agencies across the Lowcountry are hosting block parties with music, free food, police demonstrations, and more.

North Charleston Police Department: 6-8 p.m. in Park Circle. There will be a rock climbing wall, free Chick-Fil-A to the first 100 people, raffles, and more.

Mount Pleasant Police Department: 6-8 p.m. Memorial Waterfront Park. Everyone gets a free water, food, ice cream and one raffle ticket for the raffle baskets. Every kid 15 and under will have a chance to win a bicycle or outdoor activity bag. Come out and meet your Mt Pleasant Police, Borough Council, Mayor, and other community members and businesses.

Isle of Palms Police Department: 5-7 p.m. at the IOP Rec Center. Come out for free food and entertainment while getting to know your local law enforcement and neighbors. There will be a car seat installation and inspection available, home and personal safety information, dog tag registration, and more.

Goose Creek Police Department: 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot of Pet Supplies Plus. The special event will include K-9 Demos, a display of Police vehicles, McGruff the Crime Dog and Safety Pup, the opportunity to meet GCPD Chief Harvey Becker and the GCPD Command Staff, tours of the GCPD, gift bags for kids, free blue light bulbs (2 per family), light refreshments, and more.

James Island and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office: 6-8 p.m. at 1122 Dills Bluff Road. This annual events promotes neighborhood crime watch opportunities and brings residents together with local deputies. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT, K-9, Bomb Squad, Traffic Motor Unit, Dive Team, and the JIPSD Fire Department will be here for a first-hand look at what they do to help fight crime in your neighborhood.

Charleston Police Department: 6-8 p.m. at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, snow cones, and more!

Summerville Police Department: Activities are happening at various locations including Brownsville (Doty Park), Gahagan, White Gables, Lake of Summerville, Summerville Place, and Summer Park.

Only specific units will be participating in the event. Piame Etminan, a Crime Prevention Officer for the City of North Charleston says, “Specialized units like School Resource Officers and Neighborhood Resource Officers will be working the event. The Patrol Officers may come in to stop by and say hello but they will be getting back to the streets and making sure everyone stays safe”.