POCATELLO, IDAHO (ABC4 News) - A Ford Econoline Box truck carrying 2 people and 48 dogs plunged into the median and hit an embankment. Killing two people and 14 dogs. No other vehicles were involved, the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the female passenger, Ann Watson 38 of Phoenix Arizona, was pronounced dead on the scene. The male driver, Christopher Kracht, 40, also from Phoenix was transported via air ambulance to an Idaho Falls hospital where he died of his injuries. Kracht was wearing a seatbelt, Watson was not.