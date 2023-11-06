CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities in Schools of South Carolina (CISSC) annual Illuminate event will be held Sunday, Nov. 12, at Brittlebank Park in Charleston to mark the start of American Education Week.

The event will be from 6 – 7 p.m. and have atmospheric luminary displays to represent CISSC’s students.

Illuminate will be sponsored by Boeing this year and feature student step shows by local Burke High School and Simmons-Pinckney Middle School, special guest speakers, hot chocolate, and more.

The event is an opportunity to raise money for resources, guidance, and wraparound services to provide for students in need.

“We understand that in order for students to achieve their full potential, they must have access to resources that ensure their basic needs are met, and Communities In Schools is doing just that across South Carolina,” said Lindsay Leonard, senior director of Government Operations at Boeing. “We are proud to be a part of the Illuminate events to celebrate American Education Week and the students who are working to achieve academic success.”

If you want to sponsor a luminary or learn more, you can do so here.