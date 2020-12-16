Community celebrates new building facility for Camp Road Middle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Staff and community leaders gathered at Camp Road Middle School for a dedication ceremony to highlight their newly-constructed school building.

The celebration also included the dedication of the David Parler Gymnasium and J. Arthur Brown Media Center.

David Parler retired as principal of Camp Road Middle earlier in the current school year and has held various administrative and teaching roles in the Charleston County School District throughout his career.

The $52 million project was funded by a “Yes” vote of the Charleston Education Capital Improvements Sales and Use Tax Referendum of 2014.

It was built to serve 900 students, but also has a core and expansion space for a future capacity of 1,200 students, if needed.