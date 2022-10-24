CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live on Charleston’s upper peninsula are calling for increased safety measures at intersections frequently used by pedestrians.

Charleston City Councilman Jason Sakran hosted a community meeting to discuss the topic on Monday evening at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science. He was joined by local and state leaders, as well as representatives from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

“Tonight, is really just all about listening to constituents. I’ve been on council for the better part of two and a half years and the intersections that we are going to be talking about tonight are intersections that repeatedly keep coming up in conversation,” said Sakran, who represents District Three.

The four main intersections brought up were Rutledge Avenue and Moultrie Street, Grove and King Streets, Rutledge Avenue and Simons Street, and King and Moultrie Streets.

Sakran also hoped to address the complexity of getting issues resolved, because many of Charleston’s streets are owned by the Department of Transportation.

Members of the non-profit, Charleston Moves, were also at the meeting. Executive Director Katie Zimmerman said the organization has been urging public officials to make changes at these locations for years.

“You’ve got schools and the only grocery store on the upper peninsula and several houses of worship and then neighborhoods. You really want to make sure that walkability is the priority,” said Zimmerman.

During the meeting, parents spoke out about their concerns when their children are crossing the street. Attendees called for more crossing guards, better visibility, and increased speed enforcement.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, there are 93 school crossings, but there are only 38 guards. They said it was because of a staffing shortage.

Councilman Sakran said because of the meeting, they came up with some short-term solutions including repainting the crosswalks, hiring more crossing guards, and increasing enforcement.

He said he hopes to hold another meeting in three months to give updates.