NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of people showed their support for four members of the Charleston County School District Board of Trustees during a community meeting on Monday night at the Charity Missionary Baptist Church.

Community members and local leaders met to discuss the recent actions made by the board of trustees last week. The meeting came hours after four board members, Courtney Waters, Dr. Carol Tempel, Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, and Daron Lee Calhoun II, held a news conference to address the decisions they were not in favor of including placing Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien on paid administrative leave.

Those same four board members attended the community meeting and were met with applause before making a few remarks.

“You are the wind beneath our wings and when you stand with us, the four of us know that you are our fifth vote,” said Dr. Carol Tempel, who represents District 9 on the CCSD Board of Trustees.

Organizers called on people to take actions such as calling and emailing board members, signing a petition, or joining one of the various committees formed.

“Working alone is not going to be as powerful as us coming together, having a united front, having a united message, and having continuous messages because this is not a short play this is actually a long play,” said Latisha Vaughn.

People were also encouraged to attend the October 9 board meeting and to wear green in solidarity with district principals.