WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston community paid their respects to Police Chief Luther Reynolds during a visitation on Sunday.

Chief Reynolds died on Monday after a nearly two-year battle with cancer. He was 56 years old.

“His battle with cancer, I think showed all of us how to address adversity. And he fought it, he handled it with a lot of grace,” said Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid, who represents District Nine.

Police officers, Charleston leaders and community members offered their condolences to the chief’s family at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in West Ashley. Former city councilman, James Lewis Jr., remembers the kind of person the chief was.

“I’ve had some cancer treatments in the last couple of months. He would always call and check on me and encourage me. He was just an all-around great guy,” Lewis told News 2.

Chief Reynolds dedicated 29 years of service to Montgomery County, Maryland where he rose through the ranks within the police department. He was appointed to Charleston Chief of Police in April 2018. Five years with the city felt like even longer for some.

“It seems like he might’ve been here 10, 15, 20, 30, 40, 50 years with the amount of people that I’ve spoken with, I’ve seen here this afternoon. Because he had a great impact on the lives of the citizens of this great city,” Lewis said.

The chief didn’t let his 2021 cancer diagnosis stop him from leading the department. He continued to push through, even after having his leg amputated.

“The chief’s sickness somehow dominated maybe the news toward the end, but I mean we all remember him before he got ill. He was such a strong person of his faith then. The illness brought it forward, maybe to us, but he had it prior to when he had his health as well,” said Charleston City Councilman Keith Waring, who represents District Seven.

Chief Reynolds leaves behind his wife and two children. A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at Seacoast Church, located at 750 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.