CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Community members were able to weigh in on the future of the Charleston peninsula during an open house event on Tuesday.

The City of Charleston is in the process of creating the Peninsula Plan which will help shape the future of the peninsula over the next 10-20 years. The open house at the International Longshoremen`s Association Local 1422 was a chance for people to learn more about the plan and give their thoughts.

“We really are hoping that we’ll get some interaction from some folks who maybe they live in West Ashley, maybe they live on Johns Island, maybe they’re out on Daniel Island and they come down here for certain things. Come tell us about that experience,” said Robert Summerfield, the Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability for the City of Charleston.

Areas like neighborhood design, mobility, water, economic development, and more will be covered in the Peninsula Plan. Summerfield said the Peninsula Plan will be an update to the former Downtown Plan which was implemented about 20 years ago.

“In previous iterations, the Downtown Plan has been essentially the plan for the peninsula, but it didn’t contemplate downtown or the peninsula really north of the Crosstown,” Summerfield said. “Like the neck and the upper peninsula areas, they weren’t really contemplated 20 years ago when the last Downtown Plan was being done.”

Stacey Barrington has lived in Charleston for 35 years. She attended the open house to give her input on the issues she hopes to see addressed in years to come.

“Definitely transportation. If this city is going to survive, we’ve got to get away from the concept of every person has to have their own car or two,” Barrington told News 2. “We’ve got to improve our public transit systems as much as we can including building walkways over each of the bridges.”

Another open house will be held on Thursday, September 21 at the International Longshoremen`s Association Local 1422 from 9 am-12 pm. To keep up with other future events and engagement opportunities, click here.