CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District headquarters was packed with concerned community members Tuesday amid the superintendent controversy.

A special called meeting was held for the board of trustees to “review a proposed settlement agreement and release from Dr. Eric Gallien.”

The board was minutes away from returning from an executive session when the power went out. The meeting continued and no action was taken.

“I am glad that there was not a release of the superintendent because he doesn’t deserve to be released, he hadn’t even done the work that we hired him to do,” said Aaron White, a community advocate in attendance.

The meeting came one day after the public learned Dr. Gallien was in talks to end his contract with the district. However, he rescinded the settlement agreement in a letter to his attorney.

“I still don’t understand why we are going in when we have not even completed the investigation. So, what are we going to talk about? We cannot make an informed decision and so there’s nothing for us to be here for until the investigation has been completed,” said Trustee Darlene Roberson before convening in executive session. She represents District Eight.

Dr. Gallien has been on paid administrative leave since September 25th while an investigation is performed in response to an employee complaint. Community members have felt left in the dark over he last three weeks.

“We’ve basically had enough. We’ve had enough of the Charleston County School District. We’ve had enough of the way that they’re treating employees,” said Reverend Charles Glover Sr., the District 23 Constituent Board Chair. “Enough is enough. And the way that they’re treating Mr. Gallien, it doesn’t make no sense.”

Board Chair Pamela McKinney said the district’s attorney and Dr. Gallien’s attorney will remain in conversation.