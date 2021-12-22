Community Resource Center assists thousands with a massive holiday giveaway

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of Lowcountry residents received some extra help ahead of the holidays.

On Wednesday, the Community Resource Center held its largest giveaway of the year at Doty Park in Summerville. The event started at 2 p.m., but hundreds of cars lined up hours before.

About fifty volunteers handed out boxes of fresh food, baby supplies, and thousands of wrapped Christmas presents. The gifts were even sorted out by the age and gender of the child receiving them.

Organizers said families were given a week’s worth of groceries.

Louis Smith is the executive director of the Community Resource Center. He said all the items were donated from people all over the Lowcountry, and even the state.

“This is a community effort and this is why it’s so heartwarming,” said Smith.

Organizers said they expected to help out 3,000 people with the giveaway.