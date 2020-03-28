Community Resource Center hosting a food drive in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center Summerville is doing their part to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, March 28, the center will be hosting a food drive at 116 W. 2nd North Street in Summerville.

The food drive will be from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

The center says they need supplies and food for the most vulnerable members of their community during this time.

They are looking for hygiene kits, assorted food and non-perishables.

Their goal is to provide resources for more than 1,500 citizens.

