Community Resource Center schedules food and toy distributions this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Centers in Summerville and North Charleston have several massive food and community giveaways planned this week.

The schedule of the events can be seen velow:

Wednesday, December 16 – a “massive” Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Giveaway at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane, North Charleston starting at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 17 – “Christmas Winter Wonderland” a toy giveaway for the kids in the community. This will take place at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane, North Charleston beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 – a diaper and baby supplies distribution beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane, North Charleston.

Saturday, December 19 – “Massive Coat Giveaway” beginning at 1:00 p.m. This will also take place at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane, North Charleston.

Saturday, December 19 – “Massive Food Distribution” at the Community Center in Accabee starting at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 19 – “Massive Food Distribution” at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at 95 Cooper Street, Downtown Charleston beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The center’s goal is to positively impact over 10,000 residents with supplies the entire week of December 14 through December 19.