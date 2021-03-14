Community Resource Center to hold press conference on Monday about free vaccination registration event

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders will hold a press conference on Monday, March 15.

The Community Resource Center, Charleston Hispanic Association, and the Impact Center will conduct the press conference at the Multicultural Center located at 4870 Piedmont Road in North Charleston.

The purpose of the press conference is to talk about the resource center, in collaboration with DHEC, hosting free flu shots, free COVID-19 testing, and vaccination registration at the Multicultural Center.

The event will take place from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 16.