MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A ceremony will be held aboard the USS Yorktown Wednesday morning to commemorate Flag Day.

Flag Day is a day to remember the anniversary of the adoption of the official United States flag in 1777.

“Flag Day is a critical but undercelebrated day in America. During these challenging times, this beautiful array of red and white stripes and brilliant white stars on the blue canton is our most important, visual, and inspiring symbol of national unity,” Jon D. Tirpak, U.S. Air Force veteran and 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, said.

The Annual Flag Day Ceremony with the Knights of Columbus will happen Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the USS Yorktown at Patriots Point.

The Knights of Columbus, local scout troops, park directors, local officials, and visitors will attend the event.