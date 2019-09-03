Companies offer data, WiFi deals to Dorian-affected people

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — AT&T, Xfinity and other companies are helping out those impacted by Hurricane Dorian with special deals on phone and WiFi usage.

AT&T announced over the weekend its plan to waive overage charges on mobile services.

This means AT&T wireless and AT&T Prepaid customers in Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas will get unlimited talk, text and data from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8.

The company stated that the goal is to lessen the burden on its customers during a time when communication is critical “so [people] can take care of what matters most — helping their friends and families.”

Meanwhile, Xfinity is giving Dorian-affected people a break on WiFi, whether they’re Xfinity customers or not.



To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected, Xfinity WiFi hotspots will be open throughout the greater Savannah and Charleston, South Carolina, area to anyone who needs them, free of charge through Sept. 8.



Xfinity customers should look for the network “xfinitywifi,” while non-customers should look for the network “xfinitywifi_ForAll.”



Verizon is also assisting customers before, during and in the wake of Dorian. The cell service provider is offering prepaid, postpaid and small-business customers unlimited calling, texting and data from Sep. 2 through Sept. 9.

The deal extends to residents in certain counties in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh counties are included In Georgia.

In South Carolina, the deal extends to customers in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry and Jasper counties.

“The entire Southeast coast is in our thoughts as they get ready for Dorian’s impacts to be felt,” said John Granby, Verizon Consumer Group South Area president, in a press release.

“We know that people have a lot of work to do in order to prepare for a major hurricane, and this is one small thing we can do to ensure they are able to connect worry-free before, during and after the storm,” Granby said.