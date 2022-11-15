GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The expansion of a Georgetown County engineering and manufacturing firm is expected to bring an $18 million investment and nearly 100 new jobs.

Envirosep, which produces “Modular Central Plants and skidded fluid handling, heat transfer and

energy recovery systems,” plans to add a new 100,000 square foot building at its Georgetown Headquarters.

The new building “ensures an increase in manufacturing capacity… and will accelerate the pace and scale of future growth.”

It also provides a workspace for the 80 to 100 additional workers Envirosep plans to add. The company currently has positions open for industrial electricians, project managers, pipe fitters, welders, and more.

Click here to apply.