Conagra Brands Recalls Not-Ready-To-Eat Chicken Bowl Products

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — Conagra Brands is recalling nearly 131,000 not-ready-to-eat Healthy Choice Power Bowls.

The USDA reports the bowls produced on January 23, 2020 may contain small rocks.

Customers reported the issue to Conagra Foods. No one was injured.

The following products are included in the recall:

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

If you have any questions or would like a refund, contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.