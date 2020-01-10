Concerned Summerville residents are looking for ways to slow down speeders

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – Summerville residents who live on West Carolina Avenue say speeding is out of control on their neighborhood road.

Anna Musselman who is a resident of West Carolina Avenue say neighbors who live on West Carolina Avenue say they are concerned with the rate of speed drivers are traveling down the road.

Musselmanman says neighbors got together in November to slow down the speeders. Summerville Public Works Director, Russ Cornet, proposed changes at five intersections between the portion of South Main Street to West Richardson Avenue on West Carolina Avenue. Resident Ralph Hayes says he is pleased.

“We are happy tonight that town council, the new mayor and the public works director seem like they’re looking at different strategies to actually address the traffic and speeding problems,” says Hayes.

Cornet’s recommendations include narrowing lanes from 12 to 10 feet, creating center medians and realigning 5 of the 14 intersections to create lateral diversions within the particular stretch of road.

Town council voted to approve the recommendations, both Musselman and Hayes say they feel the town took a step in the right direction.

“The recommendations that were given tonight by the engineer are going to help I think narrow the roads, slow it down a little bit so that people aren’t in danger because it’s a neighborhood,” says Musselman.

“We have a great group of people who live on West Carolina, it’s a residential neighborhood, and we want it to be treated just like any other street,” says Hayes.

Officials with the town say they will now look at the proposed changes and create a design for the intersections. They say the time frame for the project is 4 to 6 months.