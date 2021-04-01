Confidence in J&J vaccine remains high among Lowcountry doctors, recipients

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry doctors are easing the concerns of vaccine hopefuls after 15 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were thrown away due to a mishap at a Baltimore production facility.

Hundreds of people lined up in North Charleston Thursday morning to get Johnson and Johnson shots at a pop-up vaccine clinic being put on by Fetter Healthcare Network.

Vaccine recipients who showed up at Thursday’s event say they were grateful to receive a dose.

“I’m feeling good about it,” says Yvonne Sanders, who tested positive for COVID-19 back in 2020.

Sanders says she’s been waiting to get her dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The biggest motivator for Sanders, getting a “one and done shot.”

“Yeah I think it’s safe, it’s safe for me,” says Sanders. “But I would always say contact your doctor.”

Dr. Aretha Powers, CEO of the Fetter Healthcare Network, says the incident at the Baltimore facility shouldn’t create hesitancy.

“It should not discourage people, it will determine the types of clinics we do next week because we will be waiting to see how many we get in stock but other than that you should get your vaccine,” says Powers.

Sanders agrees.

“I guess for me, they’re not trying to hide it, it was publicized,” says Sanders. “The batch was pulled back and so they are sending us the safer batches.”

For those in the Lowcountry making up their minds on a vaccine, Dr. Powers says the best thing to do is to go see your doctor.

“I would say do your research, stay off of social media,” says Powers. “Actually do some research, talk to your primary care physician.

The Fetter Healthcare Network has continued to offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at pop-up clinics and says it plans to keep going until every drop has been administered. Officials say the type of vaccine offered could change depending on availability.