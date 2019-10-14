Congressman Joe Cunningham plans to update community on off-shore drilling efforts at “Green Drinks and Blue Seas” event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman Joe Cunningham is working to prevent offshore drilling off our coast. He plans to update the community on his efforts at the October meeting of Charleston’s “Green Drinks and Blue Seas” event, happening at Palmetto Brewing Company.

Representative Cunningham plans to also address a number of other topics including environmental, climate, and conservation issues.

Monday night’s meeting comes less than a month after the house passed Cunningham’s Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act.

Members of the Conservation Voters of South Carolina (CVSC) will be at Monday night’s meeting. They plan to help attendees write and deliver postcards to South Carolina Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott in an effort to keep offshore drilling away from South Carolina’s coast.

“Congressman Cunningham continues to demonstrate his dedication to the people of District 1 by taking the time to personally step up to the microphone back here at home and talk about critical issues like protecting our coast,” said CVSC Lowcountry Regional Field Director KJ Kearney. “The overwhelming majority of residents here want to block offshore drilling. The only way we are going to win this battle is to come together and keep our communities informed about what’s going on in Washington, D.C.”

Monday night’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Palmetto Brewing Company.

This event is free to attend, but you are asked to RSVP here.