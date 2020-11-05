Congresswomen-elect Nancy Mace eager to get started

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican Nancy Mace has been named the winner of South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race. Mace defeated democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham by taking more than 51% of the vote.

Mace carried voters in Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort counties to win the seat. She will be the first republican woman to represent South Carolina in the House of Representatives.

Mace was born at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and attended the The Citadel after dropping out of high school. She most recently served in the South Carolina State House of Representatives, and the Congresswomen-elect says she is eager to move up to the US House.

“My job starts today, and I’m going to put in every way, my loyalty lies with the Lowcountry and I will always put the Lowcountry first,” says Mace.

No matter the outcome of the election, Mace says the high voter turnout speaks volumes.

“You saw people from the left, the right, the middle turn out and vote and wanted to have their voices heard and their votes counted and it’s enormous,” says Mace.

Set to take office in January, Mace says it’s important to unify the Lowcountry and represent all voices no matter who they voted for.

My job starts now to bring people together all across the district whether they were with us in the election or not,” says Mace. “It’s my job to represent every single resident of the Lowcountry.”

Parris Island was a hot topic during the race between Mace and Cunningham, with Mace claiming it could be on the chopping block. She says her work to save the Marine Corps training depot begins now.

“My job on day one is to save and protect Parris Island,” says Mace. “That is the most important issues right now in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.”

COVID-19 recovery, business and industry growth, Mace says these are just starting points in her work for a stronger Lowcountry.

“Jobs and the economy are really important that as we continue to reopen our economy and open more industry here that we ensure that we put the policies and incentives in place to get people who want to work back to work,” says Mace.

She says she’s thankful for the voters and says her loyalty lies with the Lowcountry.

“The voters have spoken and I am deeply humbled by their support,” says Mace.

Incumbent Joe Cunningham’s campaign released a statement earlier Wednesday morning saying his campaign would not give up until all votes have been counted. Mace called the statement disappointing and hopes to hear from the congressman soon.