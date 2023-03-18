NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Conservative leaders from across the nation were in North Charleston on Saturday for the Vision ’24 National Conservative Forum.

The event was hosted by Palmetto Family who said South Carolina Voters have chosen the Republican nominee in the presidential race in 10 out of the last 11 election cycles.

“Any opportunity I have to hear any candidate speak or give a perspective, that’s really important to me,” said Mount Pleasant resident and attendee, Diane Smith.

The long list of guests included two presidential hopefuls, Vivek Ramaswamy and Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. They’re both vying for the Republican nomination in the race to the White House.

“The reason why I’m running is if you look at the situation in our country, I don’t need to tell you how bad it is, you see it, you feel it,” Haley told the crowd.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, Former Arkansas Governor Hutchinson, and many others took the stage to lay out their vision for America in 2024.

“When we turn to our border, and we say very clearly ‘close it.’ Period. Any questions? I don’t have anything else to say to that,” said Senator Scott.

Leaders took a stance on issues like the border crisis, gun control, abortion rights and the war in Ukraine.

“We had a chance to arm the Ukraine before the invasion. ‘We don’t want to be provocative.’ Let me tell you, when you’re dealing with thugs and killers, you better be provocative,” said Senator Graham.

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron Desantis were among the list of leaders who were invited but did not attend.