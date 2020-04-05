Construction begins on turn lane at Old Mt. Holly Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction has started on a turn lane at Old Mt. Holly Road onto Highway 52.
The project was approved by the Berkeley County Council at their telephonic meeting on March 23.
The purpose of the project is to enhance traffic flow and safety at the intersection of Old Mt. Holly Road and Highway 52.
The turn-lane project is part of the Henry Brown Boulevard Phase II project from Liberty Hall Road to Highway 52.
Construction is expected to last 30 days and will most likely happen between the hours of 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM.