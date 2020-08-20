Charlotte Russe reopens in Northwoods Mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After closing all stores down, Charlotte Russe reopens in Northwoods Mall.

Northwoods Mall announced on Facebook the stores reopening on Wednesday.

The company filed for bankruptcy just last year and was forced to close their doors for good. Under new ownership, the company is back and opening doors across the country.

To see what other locations have opened up again, you can check their website.

