Department of Consumer Affairs warns of scam involving unsolicited package deliveries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is warning consumers of “brushing” scams, which involve customers receiving unsolicited packages.

According to SCDCA, “a ‘brushing’ scam is when merchandise is delivered by large online retailers, like Amazon or eBay, that host third-party sellers.” The third-party sellers often “send merchandise to unsuspecting consumers and then write themselves a five-star review on their online store in the consumer’s name.”

While receiving the goods may seem like an exciting ‘freebie,’ SCDCA wants consumers to be vigilant, and remember these tips:

If you receive merchandise that you did not order, you have the legal right to keep it. If you receive an invoice asking for payment after the fact, you do not have to pay it. Report it to the retailer and SCDCA. If you can easily identify what company the merchandise came from, you can file a complaint with them. For companies like Amazon, brushing and fake reviews violate their policies, so you can report any type of unexpected package that is delivered by them. If you cannot get a response from a company, SCDCA can help mediate a complaint.

If you cannot get a response from a company, SCDCA can help mediate a complaint. Give it back to the delivery company. If you do not want to keep the merchandise, you can take it to the company, like USPS or FedEx, who delivered it and they will handle it.

Change your passwords and check your financial statements. Even though "brushing" scams don't usually involve the serious forms of identity theft, it doesn't hurt to change your passwords and carefully review your financial statements. Regularly check your personal and financial statements for any suspicious activity. When changing your password, the longer, the better. Make sure not to share answers to your account security questions online.

In some cases, receiving an unsolicited package can truly be an accident. Check the name on the package, and make sure that it was not delivered to the wrong address.

If you are expecting a package but receive the wrong item, contact the company for next steps.