CPSC warns parents about nursing pillows leading to infant deaths

Twins Aspen and Ashley Somers are seen in a baby photo of them shared by their family.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A warning for parents, not to let your baby sleep on nursing pillows.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating infant deaths that may be associated with nursing pillows and lounging pads.

The CPSC says the deaths happened when the baby was left on or near the pillow and the child rolled over, or off, and fell asleep.

Experts say the products are not designed and are not safe for sleeping.

Parents are reminded that “Bare is Best” and that you should not add blankets and pillows to your baby’s sleep environment.