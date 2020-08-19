Payless is making a return after filing for bankruptcy and closing all stores

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – After filing for bankruptcy protection and closing all of their stores in the last year, Payless will be making a comeback reopening stores across the country.

The store is planning to reopen a few hundred stores nationwide over the next few years.

The company feels that now is a great time to bring back cost conscious shopping as they sell heels, sandals, boots, etc. for low prices.

The first store to be brought back is expected to be a Payless Shoes in Miami, where the company’s headquarters is located. Afterwards, the company hopes that more locations can begin to open up at the beginning of 2021.

The Payless site is back up and running for all customers to take a sneak peak into their return and to stay up to date with the company.