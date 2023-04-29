MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with Santee Cooper say they will begin spilling operations at approximately noon on Sunday to alleviate increased water flow into the Santee Cooper Lakes system.

The operation is a response to forecasted weather conditions.

“The flow will be at a rate of 10,000 cubic feet of water per second (or about 4.5 million gallons per minute) into the Santee River,” Santee Cooper said.

According to Santee Cooper Corporate Communications, this is a normal process of Santee Cooper’s hydroelectric operations in periods of increased inflows into the lakes.

Santee Cooper assures that dams and dikes are secure and that St. Stephen will continue to operate at maximum output.

The operation will start at noon Sunday and continue until further notice.

The community can monitor weather conditions through state and local weather sources and view the Santee Cooper Lakes webpage for information.