Cool School Teacher: Ms. Christina Caputo

Teachers at Mount Pleasant Academy say Ms. Christina Caputo is the epitome of selfless and is always helping others in and out of the classroom. She’s our Cool School Teacher of the week.

An educator for seven years, Ms. Christina Caputo has taught kindergarten at Mount Pleasant Academy three years. Her classes are fun, active, creative, and student-centered. Students have a blinking timer as a fun tool to help with proper hand washing. Ms. Caputo says she strives to help her students create a growth mindset, learn from mistakes, and stay positive through challenges. She says, “I’m very honored and grateful for this recognition. I couldn’t believe it when you called me. I really appreciate that. Very grateful to my team mates who nominated me.”

Ms. Caputo started the school year teaching virtually and transitioned to in-peron learning. She researched and learned new technology platforms and helped other teachers set up virtual classrooms. Ms. Caputo says their success is a team effort. “It took some creativity and flexibility to try to figure that out, but I definitely couldn’t have done it on my own. I have a great support team. I did a lot of playing around with the technology on my own and researched, and of course I’m happy to share anything I’ve learned with my team to help them learn this new technology. There really was a lot to learn in a short amount of time, and I was happy to share what I learned. Our virtual kindergarten was a new adventure for sure. I have a wonderful support team as well. I couldn’t have done it without my team here, and teachers at this school, and all over the country. The generosity everyone has shown through this difficult time to just share anything they can, it’s really amazing to see how everyone has come together.”

Ms. Caputo is from Atlanta, and moved to Charleston to attend the College of Charleston. She has a Masters in Early Childhood Education, and a background in Art Education. She strives to integrate creativity into her classroom everyday.

Congratulations Ms. Caputo!

If you would like to nominate your teacher or principal for our Cool School award, email Octavia at omitchell@wcbd.com.