The love and respect students at A.C. Corcoran Elementary School have for Assistant Principal Karen Lee is always on full display. They are thankful for her hard work, dedication, and love for her students.

Mrs. Karen Lee receives the News 2 Cool School Educator Award.

Assistant Principal Karen Lee takes pride in her work at A.C. Corcoran Elementary, a role she’s had for twelve years now. She started her career in education thirty-one years ago, as a special education teacher.

The colon cancer survivor worked through a part of her treatment. She now hopes to inspire students and colleagues to never give up. Lee says she finds joy in supporting faculty and staff to help make their challenging jobs a little easier.

Congratulations Assistant Principal Karen Lee!