Ashley River Creative Arts teacher Mrs. Tiffany Schwartz receives the Cool School Teacher award

News 2 presents Ashley River Creative Arts third grade teacher Mrs. Tiffany Schwartz with our Cool School Teacher award.

They call her a role model, tech-go-to, a loving and engaging teacher. Mrs. Tiffany Schwartz is in her fifth year at Ashley River Creative Arts teaching third grade. She has a background in the arts, and is able to integrate creativity through the arts into her daily lessons.

Her fellow third grade teachers say Mrs. Schwartz helped them through the virtual learning process. Mrs. Schwartz says she is thankful for this recognition. Schwartz says, “I was completely surprised when I was nominated and for the phone call. This means the world to me. Teaching is my world, and being recognized, and this award being given to me, it’s just great. I feel like this is what I was meant to do, and this solidifies that.”

Congratulations Mrs. Schwartz!

