Beech Hill Elementary continues to be a shining beacon in Dorchester District Two. The stellar school offers vigorous academics and activities that challenge students to excel in the real world.

This Palmetto’s Finest and National Blue Ribbon School has more than 1,100 students in pre-k through fifth grade. BHES is a stellar school with academic excellence for a number of years, and the Beacons continue to shine with three district-level Teacher of the Year recipients, and South Carolina Media Specialist of the Year.

“Each time we think we’ve reached a pinnacle, our teachers, our parents, our staff they work hard to see how we can improve. What’s the next level? That’s what makes it exciting, of course, that, and children who have a heart for learning,” said Principal Rene Harris.

Principal Harris is in her 21st year at Beech Hill, 15th as principal. Harris was named South Carolina Elementary Principal of the Year, as well as National Distinguished Principal.

“What I’m most proud of is we always build that community. We’re working to help kids learn how to be empowered, to make a difference in the world, and to be able to converse. We really focus on making sure boys and girls are academically strong, but they’re also strong in the other ways that will carry them for a lifetime,” she said

One initiative that is helping with that, Shake and Shine. Harris says, “Shake and Shine is unique to Beech Hill. It is an outgrowth of an event that happens at Ron Clark Academy. It is a national competition.”

English teacher James Hearn is in charge of Shake and Shine at Beech Hill. “It really is designed to improve students’ soft skills. It teaches them to speak with poise, have proper posture, make eye contact with adults, be able to do those life skills like have a one-on-one interview when they go to a job interview, and just succeed in life outside of school,” said Hearn.

Another experience unique to Beech Hill, Strands on the Beech for girls, and Tied to Brightness ceremonies for boys. Both are a rite of passage ceremonies celebrating the transition to middle school.

Students also perform in fun musicals. “What I like about Beech Hill and why it’s a Cool School is because we do these lovely musicals,” said fifth-grade student Kyla Robinson. “I like how our principal is so dedicated to doing things for us to have a fun time at Beech Hill.”

“Everybody is helpful. They’re kind. You always feel like there is someone looking out for you,” added fourth-grade student Stryker Booher.

Principal Harris says, “It’s a Cool School because it’s the kind of place where your children want to be. It’s the kind of place where parents trust their kids are going to be safe, both physically and emotionally. It is a great place. Kids always know there is something to look forward to. Our teachers are willing to go the extra mile every single day, that’s why I love being here.”

