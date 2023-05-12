Beech Hill Elementary is a stellar top performing school with vigorous academics and activities that challenge students to excel in the real world. Just announced Thursday night, the school is home to Dorchester District Two’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. BHES receives the News 2 Cool School award.

DD2 announced Beech Hill’s Schoneke Summerhill as the District Teacher of the Year.

A Palmetto’s Finest and National Blue Ribbon School, Beech Hill has more than 1100 students who are engaged and enthusiastic about their school. BHES takes pride in their academic excellence, and students shine through the school’s Shake and Shine initiative, which teaches and refines important soft skills.

Congratulations Beech Hill Beacons!