She traded a career in the science industry for a science classroom to make a difference in the lives of students. Berkeley Middle School teacher Amy Adams receives the News 2 Cool School Teacher award.

For twenty-one years, Amy Adams was a chemist and worked in management in the science industry. Adams says she stepped out on faith, and decided to become a teacher.

She’s now in year six of teaching seventh-grade science at Berkeley Middle School. She leads the school’s Renaissance program and even lobbied to work on Saturdays. Mrs. Adams says she is where she is supposed to be.

“I love this school! I think this school is amazing! I love the admin. I love the teachers I work with. I love the students. We have a bunch of really good kids, and I think it’s the best place to work. So I’m excited to come to work every day. I can’t imagine not being here,” said Adams.

Congratulations Mrs. Adams!

If you would like to nominate a Cool School or educator, send an email to Octavia Mitchell at omitchell@wcbd.com.