Charleston Bilingual Academy teacher Mrs. Rosa Maria Cabrera receives the Cool School Teacher award

Her students are not only fluent in Spanish, they also love school. Charleston Bilingual Academy teacher Mrs. Rosa Maria Cabrera is our Cool School Teacher of the week.

A teacher for forty years, Mrs. Rosa Maria Cabrera is in her fifth year of teaching first and second grade Spanish Immersion, science, social studies and art at Charleston Bilingual Academy. She is from Venezuela, and she is known for dancing with her students and making traditional Venezuelan food with them.