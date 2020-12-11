Charleston Bilingual Academy teacher Mrs. Rosa Maria Cabrera receives the Cool School Teacher award

News 2 presents Charleston Bilingual Academy teacher Mrs. Rosa Maria Cabrera with our Cool School Teacher award.

A teacher for forty years, Mrs. Rosa Maria Cabrera is in her fifth year of teaching first and second grade Spanish Immersion, Science, Social Studies and Art at Charleston Bilingual Academy. Her students are not only fluent in Spanish, they also love school. She was inspired by her students to write her own book she uses to teach. She also serves as a mentor for other teachers. Mrs. Cabrera says, “All the honor is for God, so I think He knows what I needed, and I think this is a moment I needed.”

Congratulations Mrs. Rosa Maria Cabrera!

